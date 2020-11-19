As the longest continuously operating franchise in Major League Baseball, the Atlanta Braves have plenty of history to share with their fans.
Truist Park, 755 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area, offers year-round tours and take guests to many areas off-limits during games. There are artifacts and exhibits distributed throughout the ballpark.
Tours begin at the Right Field Gate and tickets must be purchased in advance online.
Tours now through March are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Tours from April-September are Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1 and 2:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1 and 2:30 p.m.
Cost is $20 adults, $12 for children ages 12 and under, $15 for groups and A-list members.
Parking is available for tour guests in the Battery Red Deck and bus parking is available in the surface lot adjacent to the Delta Deck.
For more information, visit https://www.mlb.com/braves/ballpark/tours#daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.