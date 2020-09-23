Truist Financial Corporation announced its first annual Community Champions program to honor three people and the impact they have made on their communities.
In partnership with the Atlanta Braves and the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta, Truist recognized Pete Smithing, executive chef Delaware North at Truist Park; Reginald Hollins, Tuskegee University baseball coach; and Belisa Urbina, co-founder and executive director of Ser Familia, on Sept. 22. The three honorees watched the Braves take the field from a private suite at the Omni Hotel at The Battery Atlanta overlooking Truist Park.
During the COVID-19 shutdown, Smithing led and executed the “Braves Home Plate Project” as part of his work with Delaware North and in partnership with Goodr and Second Helpings Atlanta to provide over 95,000 meals in response to food insecurity needs across metro Atlanta. He also coordinated meal distribution for frontline healthcare workers across six cities in Braves Country, and distributed over 2,400 KN95 masks, 500 bottles of hand sanitizer and 4,800 face shields to local hospitals in partnership with Westrock.
Currently in his fifth season as head coach, Hollins coordinated and funded the effort to refurbish the team’s playing field and practice facility, allowing the baseball program to return to its home field and revive baseball in the Tuskegee community. Since 2014, he has led his program in the efforts of raising more than $25,000 for the Joy to Life Foundation, where the team’s annual breast cancer game helps to raise funds for free screenings to men and women in the state of Alabama.
During the pandemic, Urbina spearheaded her organization’s efforts to provide more than 90,000 pounds of food and over $600,000 in emergency assistance to those in need. Named one of the 50 most influential Latinos in Georgia for the past two years, she along with her husband Miguel, co-founder of the organization, have dedicated their lives to serving Latinos by giving them the tools, resources and skills they need to go from crisis to thriving.
As part of the exclusive game-viewing experience, the honorees were joined by a few family and friends following CDC and social distancing guidelines. They also received ballpark essentials, including a customized Braves jersey, Truist Park t-shirt, cooler and complimentary food and drink.
For more information, visit www.Truist.com or www.braves.com/truistpark.
