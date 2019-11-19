The Loft, 120 South Park Square, Suite 207 in Marietta, will have an evening of music from Trey Rose, Jacob Maxwell and Carter Lloyd Horne from Season 16 of The Voice on Saturday from 6 to 11 p.m.
Rose is an Oklahoma-born, Texas-based singer/songwriter. He has become a sought-after artist at venues across the Southern states.
Maxwell, 20, of Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, comes from three generations of law enforcement and wanted to be a police officer until he picked up a guitar. At 13, he joined the worship team and started singing in church.
Horne, 20, is from Marietta. He recently made his mark on The Voice stage where he landed a spot on Blake Shelton's team and made his way to the top 8/semifinals. he got his start busking on Marietta Square.
Tickets are limited. General admission is $20.
For more information, visit loftmarietta.com.
