The third annual Tree Lighting at The Battery Atlanta will be Nov. 23 from 4 to 7:30 p.m.
The free event at the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage will be hosted by in-house reporter Greer Howard and feature special guest appearances by an Atlanta Braves player and Santa Claus.
Starting at 4 p.m., participants can take free Santa photos at the SunTrust onUp Experience and Papa Elf - Santa's favorite helper - will be entertaining throughout the Plaza There will also be snowflake stilt walkers, balloon twisters and candy cane hoopers. Musical performances from the Allatoona High School Jazz Band, followed by The Big Chicken Chorus and The Octaves. Participants can also snap photos on Santa's reindeer-drawn sleigh from 6 to 8 p.m.
The Tree Lighting will be at 7 p.m. and the 2019 Holiday Light Show will immediately follow throughout the Plaza.
The night will end with the final film in the Xfinity Movie Series, The Grinch, on the Plaza screen.
For more information, visit https://batteryatl.com.
