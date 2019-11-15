Traton Homes is collecting new, unwrapped toys for Cobb Christmas now through Dec. 6 to help support local families in need.
For the past 16 years, Marietta-based Traton Homes has supported the efforts of Cobb Christmas, a local non-profit that provides toys and food to low income and working poor families in Cobb County during the Christmas season.
Traton Homes will have three drop-off locations - Traton Homes corporate office, 720 Kennesaw Avenue in Marietta; The Grove at Adams Pond model home, 2464 Davis Drive in Smyrna; and The Village of Fuller’s Chase model home, 2870 Boone Drive in Kennesaw.
Since partnering with Cobb Christmas, Traton Homes has collected and donated thousands of toys. Donations come from the company, as well as from employees, vendors and the community.
Cobb Christmas is a non-profit, non-denominational organization that is dedicated to assisting low-income and working-poor families in Cobb County during the holiday season. With the help of hundreds of volunteers, gifts are provided to children ages infant through 15. Each family gets a box of food and each child receives a minimum of three age-appropriate toys.
For more information, visit www.CobbChristmas.net or www.TratonHomes.com.
