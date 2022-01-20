The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street in Downtown Kennesaw, announced the return of its biggest, most popular event of the year — Trains, Trains, Trains!
The event, Jan. 29-30, will feature the Museum’s biggest model train display to date along with train-themed activities and historic trains.
The model train layouts will come in all sizes and feature a variety of themes, many of which have interactive buttons to delight young visitors. Railroad artifacts will be on display for visitors to hold, touch and discover how they were used.
Operation Lifesaver will also be on-site to teach kids and families about railroad safety.
For those looking to take something home, the General Emporium, the Museum’s gift shop, will more than double in size for the event with a variety of train-themed items, from clothing and collectibles to toys and model trains, perfect for train enthusiasts, kids and fans of history.
Museum operating hours for the event are from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Regular admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors ages 65-plus and $5 for children (ages 3 to 17), active-duty military with ID and university students with ID. Tickets are available online. Admission for Museum members is always free.
Parking will be available at Swift-Cantrell Park, 3140 Old 41 Hwy NW, with a free shuttle service.
