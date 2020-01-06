The Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street in Kennesaw, will have Trains, Trains, Trains.
The Southern Museum Lego Building Challenge will be the headline activity. The goal will be to construct a train-related model. There will also be a Lego free-play area for participants to make their own creations and mount them to a vehicle chassis for a trip down a ramp.
The event will feature brand new layouts and perennial favorites that participants can interact with and operate a variety of trains. There will also be a 1920 steam-powered tractor built by the Advance-Rumley Thresher Company.
The General Emporium will more than double in size for the event with new train items, children's books, gifts, toys and collectibles.
Additional parking is available at Adams Park, 2600 Park Drive in Kennesaw, and a free shuttle will be operating both days.
For more information, https://www.southernmuseum.org.
