The Town Center Community Alliance announced the final funding and curation of outdoor exhibits at Aviation Park.
The first of the final two exhibits is Wheels to Wings, which focuses on aviation history of the local region. An exhibit entitled, "What Happens up There: From Taxi to Landing," will offer a sneak peek at what happens inside the cockpit. Both exhibits will be installed by early summer 2023.
The three-acre park is a collective enterprise between the Alliance, the Town Center CID and Cobb County. The permanent exhibits and interactive displays located throughout the park correspond to specific curriculum, making them ideal for in-depth learning opportunities. Park visitors can explore the rich aviation history of the county and experience aviation principles firsthand.
This park would not have been possible without the strong partnership and commitment to collaboration of Cobb County, Cobb PARKS and District 3 Commissioner JoAnn Birrell, who has been a champion for the park and the educational opportunities since its groundbreaking in 2017.
“Aviation Park is a remarkable example of partnership,” said Birrell. “Together, we transformed an under-utilized vacant property into a unique, innovative landmark for Cobb County and the Town Center area.”
Initial construction for the park was funded by the Town Center CID and subsequent exhibits have been made possible from corporate and foundation donations. Donors include Cobb EMC Community Foundation, Denyse Co, DLK Aviation, Fly LBI, Georgia Power, Georgia Trade School, Hawthorne Global Aviation, Henssler Financial, Kaiser Permanente, Pope and Land, and the Town Center CID.
Most recently, a $35,000 grant from the GA Department of Education provided the necessary funds to complete the final exhibits. With the completion of the exhibits and accompanying teacher guides developed by Kennesaw State University’s Museums, Rare Books and Archives team, Aviation Park will not only serve the community as a beautiful, activated park, it will now serve metro area schools as a free and accessible field trip option.
“Aviation Park is a tangible example of our commitment to invest in projects that enhance the quality of life in the Town Center community,” said Jennifer Hogan, director of community for the Town Center CID. “We hope this park serves as an inspiration and destination for generations to come.”
