Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will host two summer races - the Summer Steamer 10K/5K Road Race on July 17 and the BlazeSports Run, Roll & Row 5K on Aug. 8.
The Summer Steamer, which starts at 7:30 a.m., will have a post-run party, including music, refreshments and awards.
The Run, Roll & Row starts at 8 a.m. and has a fun run that starts at 8:30 a.m. This race will raise awareness for BlazeSports programs and services to provide access to adaptive sports and recreation for children, youth and veterans with disabilities.
Runners can register for the races at bit.ly/TCCSummerSteamerRoadRace or bit.ly/TCCBlazeSportsRunRollRow. For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.
