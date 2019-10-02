Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, is marking Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its eighth annual Spirit Girls’ Night Out.
The free event will be Oct. 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will offer a themed fashion show, free health screenings, “Ask the Expert” interactive health and wellness stands and a #CelebrateYourStyle. Participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best pink attire in support of breast cancer awareness.
The first 200 attendees to register at the event will receive a free goody bag.
