Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have a holiday-themed Disney Junior Play Date on Dec. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Upper Level JCPenney wing.
The event will feature activities inspired by some of Disney Junior’s most popular television series including Fancy Nancy, Muppet Babies, Puppy Dog Pals, T.O.T.S. and Vampirina. The mall will host its annual PJ Party with Santa in conjunction with the event.
Families will be able to participate in a variety of activities including a craft project to create their own Disney Junior holiday mobile, prize wheel and a holiday themed photo booth. The event does not include live Disney character appearances. However, Santa will make a special appearance to read to the children and lead them in a couple of songs.
The first 100 attendees will receive an Exclusive Character Card. The mall will also provide goody bags to the first 150 Town Center at Cobb Family Club members who show their card or sign up.
