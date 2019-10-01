Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest W. Barrett Parkway NW in Kennesaw, will have a Halloween-themed Disney Junior Play Date on Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. in Center Court.
The event will feature activities inspired by some of Disney Junior's most popular television series including Vampirina, Puppy Dog Pals and T.O.T.S. Families will be able to participate in a variety of activities, including a craft project to create their own Disney Junior character mask, a Halloween-themed photo booth, music and giveaways. This event does not include live character appearances.
The first 100 attendees to the event will receive an Exclusive Character Card and all attendees will have a chance to win a $50 Shopping Spree from the Disney Store.
