Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, is partnering with Emergent Testing for a community-wide vaccine drive on July 10 from 1 to 7 p.m.
Emergent Testing is a program offering COVID-19 testing, vaccines and healthcare services to individuals with COVID-19 related illnesses. Single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-dose Moderna vaccines will be available to all guests 18 years or older. Two-dose Pfizer vaccines are available to those 12 years and above. All vaccines are free.
Pre-registration is encouraged. Visit bit.ly/TCCEmergentTesting to select a time slot. Walk-ins are also welcome. Guests should bring a photo ID. To receive the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna, visitors should bring proof of their first dose.
For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com and emergenttesting.com.
