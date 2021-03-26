Dreamland Amusements will bring its Spring Carnival to Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, from April 1-11.
The carnival, held near the Macy's Men's & Furniture Gallery, will featuer carnival rides, compete in classic games and feast on fair food while remaining socially distant.
Hours are Monday-Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m., Friday from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturday noon to 11 p.m. and Sunday noon to 10 p.m.
For more information and tickets, visit bit.ly/TCCDreamlandCarnival21 or towncenteratcobb.com.
