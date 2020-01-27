Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw will host a "ZOMBIES 2" event on Feb. 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. in Center Court.
During the event, families will be able to participate in a variety of activities including a craft project to create their own "ZOMBIES 2" sling bag, an exclusive photo opportunity, face painting and various giveaways. This event does not include live character appearances.
Disney's "ZOMBIES 2," the anticipated sequel to the Disney Channel Original Movie "ZOMBIES," is a music and dance-filled story that picks up as cheerleader Addison and zombie football player Zed are readying for Seabrook High's Prawn, the school's super-sized prom. However, the arrival of a new group of outsiders – mysterious werewolves – threatens to shake up Seabrook's newfound peace and causes a rift in Zed and Addison's budding romance.
"ZOMBIES 2" premieres Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.