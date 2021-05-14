The American Red Cross will host a blood drive at Town Center at Cobb mall in Kennesaw from May 28-30 from noon to 5 p.m.
Donations are critically needed as the organization is experiencing the lowest blood donor turnout since the pandemic began.
Visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor code 'tcac' to schedule an appointment in advance. Donors receive a free gift while supplies last and will be entered to win a travel trailer camper. Reservations are recommended but not required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.