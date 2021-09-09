Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will welcome School of Rock - West Cobb on Sept. 18 for a music-filled day of fun for kids.
The free Music Mania Kids Club event will feature multiple performances and instrument demonstrations, a selfie station, goody bags and door prizes.
For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.