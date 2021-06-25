Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barret Parkway in Kennesaw will have an evening of family fun during Kids' Night Out on June 30 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The event will celebrate the launch of the mall’s new Kids Club program. Families can check-in at Center Court and grab their passport to enjoy special in-store activities at Lunar Mini Golf, Pac-Man Zone and Wilson Beauford Cheer Studio, as well as free IceDream cups for the kids at Chick-fil-A.
There will also be music by B’Rockin Parties, Cheer Studio performances, door prizes and goody bags for the kids while supplies last.
For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.
