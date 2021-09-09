Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the Iron Horse 15K and 5K Express on Sept. 26 at 7:30 a.m.
All participants will be treated to souvenir long-sleeve shirts, finisher medals and the chance to continue the fun with a post-race party, featuring food, music and awards. Awards will be given to the top overall male and female; overall masters male and female; and the top 3 in age groups from 14 and under to 70+ in both races.
For more information, visit bit.ly/TCC-IronHorse15K.
