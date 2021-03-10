Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have the Easter Bunny from March 17-April 3.
Families can celebrate the season with Easter Bunny photos. The mall has put in place increased health and safety precautions for the photo experience, including social distancing from both the Easter Bunny and guests, face-covering requirements, contactless payment options and enhanced sanitization following CDC recommendations.
The Easter Bunny will be in Center Court. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Reservations can be booked at bit.ly/TCCEaster2021. Appointments are recommended, but not required. Walk-in visits are available as space allows.
For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.