Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will have Christmas in July on July 17 from noon to 5 p.m.
Participants can have a Holly Jolly time in Center Court taking photographs with Santa, who is here straight from vacation. Digital photos are available for $10.
DJ B'Rockin Parties will entertain with Christmas and beach-themed tunes from 1 to 4 p.m. There will be special giveaways and door prizes, retailer and vendor tabling, activities and special surprises. There will be balloon twisters from 2 to 4 p.m.
Some of the in-store promos include:
- Aveda having a door prize raffled off.
- Chick-fil-A will have free icedream cups from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- JCPenney will have kids crafts in store on the upper level.
For more information, contact Shelly Weidner at shelly.weidner@cbre.com.
