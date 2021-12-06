Offers go here

Town Center at Cobb mall to have blood drive Dec. 20-22

  • 1 min to read

Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will host the American Red Cross for a blood drive from Dec. 20-22 from noon to 5 p.m. daily in the Upper Level JCPenney Wing.

Donations are urgently needed as the organization is experiencing an extraordinary blood shortage during the holidays.

To schedule an appointment in advance, visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor code "tcac." Reservations are recommended but are not required.

For more information, visit towncenteratcobb.com.

