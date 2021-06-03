Town Center at Cobb mall, 400 Ernest Barrett Parkway in Kennesaw, will hold an American Red Cross blood drive June 9-10 from noon to 5 p.m. in the Upper Level JCPenney Wing.
According to the American Red Cross: Someone needs blood every two seconds in the U.S. One in seven hospital patients need blood. Just one pint of blood can save up to three lives. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed in the U.S. every day. The American Red Cross supplies approximately 40% of the nation's blood supply.
Donors can receive a free gift while supplies last. Appointments are recommended but are not required.
For more information, visit redcrossblood.org.
