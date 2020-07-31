Take a walk back in time on Aug. 8 from 10 to 11 a.m. to explore a property that has been farmed since 1840.
The 135-acres that make up the original Hyde Farm consists of numerous cultural resources. Natural features include the Chattahoochee River, the forests that are found in both the lowlands adjacent to the river and the uplands near the home site.
Man made features consist of the terraced agricultural fields, lowland pastures/old fields, the orchard, the home site, the meadows and the farm outbuilding sites. There is also a pond that was built on Mulberry Creek in the 1980s, featuring geese, ducks, herons, turtles, beaver and stocked with both catfish and bass.
There are two 45-minute tours conducted the second Saturday of each month.
For more information, call 770-528-8840.
