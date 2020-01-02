Smith-Gilbert Gardens is seeking volunteers to join their Docent Training class of 2020, which begins in late January.
Docents are the volunteers who lead interactive tours of the gardens for groups and garden visitors.
Beyond leading tours, docents also help with environmental education programs like Garden Stories, Butterfly Ambassadors, Scout programs and guided bird walks. No prior gardening experience is required – trainees will learn all they need to know. Due to the garden’s hours and popular tour booking times, some weekday morning availability is required.
Training begins Jan. 27 from 9:30 to noon at the Gardens, 2382 Pine Mountain Road in Kennesaw, and continues on each following Monday through March 2. Trainees will learn the history of the Hiram Butler House and surrounding property, the plant and sculpture collections at the gardens.
For those interested in joining the Docent Training class of 2020, submit a New Volunteer Application online at https://smithgilbertgardens.com/support-us/volunteer/ and will be required to submit to a background check and drug screen. For more information, contact Kathy Post at 770-919-0248 or email kpost@kennesaw-ga.gov.
