Residents can tour for free a section of the River Line historic area that is not currently open to the public on Saturday at 10 a.m.
The tour of the Howell's Mill Site and Federal defenses along the Chattahoochee River will depart from the Henderson Road entrance. Participants can park their vehicles in the parking lot of the Publix Supermarket at 1025 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Mableton.
This 24-acre tract contains a Federal infantry trench and two artillery positions. Local historian Michael K. Shaffer will be the guide. The tour will equip participants with information to attend a public input meeting on Aug. 8 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss future use of this historic site.
No reservations required. Participants should wear safe walking shoes and no shorts.
For more information, visit www.riverline.org.
