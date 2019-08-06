1) Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE
WHAT: Blackberry Smoke, an Atlanta-based classic and Southern rock band, is teaming up with Falcons Fury Harley Davidson to sponsor the Blackberry Smoke Ride for CURE. The event, hosted by former Atlanta Braves player and Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, will raise funds for CURE Childhood Cancer to advance pediatric cancer research and patient support. The 38-mile ride will also include a pre-event family picnic on Aug. 10 at the dealership, featuring live music and complimentary food and beverages. Glavine and his wife, Chris, will be on site to meet fans and riders. The Glavines are longtime supporters and volunteers for CURE. Blackberry Smoke members, including brothers Brit and Richard Turner, will take part in the ride, as will the Glavines. Motorcycle officers from City of Conyers, DeKalb County, Cobb County and Atlanta Police Departments will serve as escorts for the ride. Once the ride concludes, riders and their families can enjoy live music and an afternoon on the green at The Battery and PBR Atlanta. During the post-ride gathering at The Battery, Glavine will draw and announce winners of a raffle.
WHEN: Aug. 10, pre-event family picnic from noon to 4 p.m.; Aug. 11, ride starts at noon
WHERE: Starts at the Falcons Fury Harley Davidson dealership, 900 Dogwood Drive SE in Conyers, and concludes at The Battery Atlanta and PBR Atlanta, 825 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area.
COST: All riders and passengers $20 per ticket. Raffle tickets $25 each.
INFO: rideforcure.org or curechildhoodcancer.org
2) Beta Test — ‘Entertaining Lesbians’
WHAT: With the start of their eighth season, Out of the Box launches the Beta Test Performance Series with “Entertaining Lesbians,” a new farce by award-winning Atlanta playwright Topher Payne. In a Beta Test, playwrights can test out a new work with a rehearsed cast and a fully designed production, while refining and rewriting based on the mentorship of the audience. This gives the playwright the opportunity to make cuts, substantial changes or even try out new scenes over the course of the run. In short, if a joke doesn’t land on Friday, there might be a new one on Saturday. In Entertaining Lesbians, all Rowena Tuttle wants is to gain admission for her daughter into the uber-exclusive School for Young People. But she’s going to require a more compelling personal narrative and a more diverse group of friends. With hesitation from her husband and her personal assistant, Rowena sets her sights on Atlanta’s most powerful lesbian couple, determined to forge a friendship.
WHEN: Aug. 8-10, 8 p.m.; Aug. 11, 3 p.m.; and Aug. 15-17, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Out of Box Theatre, Artisan Resource Center, 585 Cobb Parkway S., Marietta.
COST: Tickets $22.
INFO: Visit outofboxtheatre.com or call 678-653-4605.
3) Silent Film Series: Silent Comedy Shorts
WHAT: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will host a screening of three silent short comedies featuring legends Charlie Chaplin and Harold Lloyd. There will be an organ pops pre-show by Strand associate organist John McCall. Organists Misha Stefanuk will accompany “The Cure” starring Charlie Chaplin, Randy Elkins will accompany “The Floorwalker,” also starring Chaplin, and House organist Ron Carter will accompany “Get Out Get Under,” starring Harold Lloyd. After the show, children are invited to play the organ and receive a commemorative Allen Organ pin.
WHEN: Aug. 11, 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 N. Park Square, Marietta
COST: Tickets are $10 general admission; $9 for seniors, military and students. Children 12 and under admitted free with parent or guardian.
INFO: Call 770-293-0080 or visit the event page at earlsmithstrand.org
4) Jazz on the Lawn series
WHAT: St. James Live will have Jazz on the Lawn at The Battery Atlanta. The mini Jazz series will feature a show each month from May to October on the plaza green.
WHEN: Shows will be from 7 to 9 p.m. The schedule is Steve Cole on Aug. 10, Blake Aaron and Tom Braxton on Sept. 14 and Brian Smith on Oct. 5.
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area
5) ‘Steel Magnolias’
WHAT: The Vineyard Cafe and Dinner Theatre will have “Steel Magnolias.”
WHEN: Aug. 10-11
WHERE: The Vineyard Cafe and Dinner Theatre, 21 W. Park Square NE in Marietta
COST: Tickets are $42 plus tax. Seating is very limited. Tickets need to be purchased at least 24 hours in advance.
INFO: 678-581-3771 or thevineyardcafe.com
