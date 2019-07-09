1) ‘Little Black Dress’
WHAT: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre will have “Little Black Dress,” a fearlessly fun ladies’ night out musical that has been on tour for nearly three years.
WHEN: July 10-14
WHERE: The Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, 117 North Park Square in Marietta
COST: $35-$85
INFO: earlsmithstrand.org
2) Smyrna Summer Concert Series
WHAT: The Smyrna Summer Concert Series will feature three concert dates.
WHEN: July 13 will feature the Throwback Experience, a high-energy party band focused on music from the 60s, 70s and 80s. The show will be 7 to 10 p.m. Aug. 3 will feature Banks & Shane as part of Smyrna’s annual birthday celebration. The show will be 6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: The Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
COST: Concert table bundles, one for each of the three concerts, are $75 for Smyrna residents, $105 for non-residents. June and July concert tables are $30 per concert for Smyrna residents, $40 for non-residents. The August concert tables are $40 for Smyrna residents, $50 for non-residents.
INFO: Visit the City of Smyrna on Facebook
3) Opening Night Reception
WHAT: The Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art will host an opening night reception for Metro Montage XIX and Meg Aubrey and Alea Hurst: Veiled Realities. Meg Aubrey, Alea Hurst and many of Metro Montage XIX artists will be available to share insight into their work. Metro Montage is the Marietta Cobb Museum of Art’s annual juried exhibition featuring all types of genre, medium, style, subject matter, concept and technique in art. Metro Montage XIX features works of fine art by contemporary artists that showcase the diversity and skill within the nation’s culture. This year, 72 works of art were chosen out of more than 500 submissions to represent a body of work that is a cohesive and encompassing celebration of creative expression. Aubrey presents a selection of oil paintings that are primarily from her new Game series, which dissects themes such as loneliness, secrecy and artificiality through her manicured yet unnerving suburban scenes. Hurst’s oil paintings and serigraphs explore the wearing of masks and hiding of one’s face, but spin the concept around by using such outward presentation to reveal deeper truths about her subjects and society overall.
WHEN: July 13, 6 to 8 p.m.
WHERE: The Marietta/Cobb Museum of Art, 30 Atlanta Street SE in Marietta
COST: Admission to the opening is $10, free for members. There will be light hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar.
INFO: Call 770-528-1444 or visit mariettacobbartmuseum.org
4) Jazz on the Lawn series
WHAT: St. James Live will have Jazz on the Lawn at The Battery Atlanta. The mini Jazz series will feature a show each month from May to October on the plaza green.
WHEN: Shows will be from 7 to 9 p.m. The schedule is Rhythm Jets on July 13, Steve Cole on Aug. 10, Blake Aaron and Tom Braxton on Sept. 14 and Brian Smith on Oct. 5.
WHERE: The Battery Atlanta, 800 Battery Avenue SE in the Cumberland area
5) These Crowded Streets
WHAT: These Crowded Streets, an Atlanta-based tribute band to the music of Dave Matthews Band and other 90’s artists, will have a concert with a mini set of Ben Folds Five.
WHEN: July 12, 9 p.m. to midnight
WHERE: The Wing Cafe & Tap House, 2145 Roswell Road, Suite 170 in Marietta.
COST: Free
INFO: Search for These Crowded Streets on Facebook
