1) Mommy & Me
WHAT: Mommy & Me is a program for three- to five-year-olds and their caregivers. The program features free play activities, arts projects, games and other hands-on opportunities, as well as three story times at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon.
WHEN: Every Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
WHERE: Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee St. NW, Kennesaw 30144
COST: This program is included in museum admission and free for museum members.
2) Matt Woods, Chris Stalcup and friends at The Hunt House
WHAT: It will be an Americana fest at The Hunt House this weekend as Matt Woods and The Natural Disasters perform, along with Chris Stalcup and the Grange, Weston Harris Hill and Ansley Oakley. The show will be part of the “Natural Disasters” album release tour.
WHEN: Friday, August 16. Lineup is as follows: Ansley Oakley, 7:30 p.m.; Weston Harris Hill, 8:15 p.m.; Chris Stalcup & The Grange 9 p.m.; Matt Woods & The Natural Disasters, 10 p.m.
WHERE: 1127 White CIR NW, Marietta 30060
COST: $15
INFO: hunthousemarietta.com
3) Social Distortion & Flogging Molly: Summer Tour 2019
WHAT: The Coca-Cola Roxy will have Social Distortion & Flogging Molly: Summer Tour 2019. This is an all ages event.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17, 6:30 p.m.
WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area
INFO: www.cocacolaroxy.com
4) Reza: Edge of Illusion
WHAT: Reza transports concert level lighting and production merged with the cutting-edge magic.
WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 18, 3 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $35, $45 and $55, plus applicable fees
INFO: 770-916-2800 or www.cobbenergycentre.com
5) Artillery Demonstration
WHAT: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have Artillery Demonstrations. Artillerists will explain the steps of firing a cannon by detailing the role of each person working the cannon. Afterward, the process is performed in real time and the cannon is fired. Free. Participants should note that cannon firings are very loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 17 at 11 a.m., noon, 2 and 3 p.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw
INFO: 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo
