1) Railroad Rendezvous
WHAT: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, in partnership with Kennesaw State University’s School of Art and Design, will host an iron pour as part of their Railroad Rendezvous, an annual summer family event celebrating the history of railroads. Participants can discover the science and skill behind the casting process by preparing their own unique scratch block design and watching it come to life through a live iron pour with a functioning furnace. Indoors there will be train layouts, including the Atlantic Coast S-Gaugers’ 30-foot by 30-foot layout and the North Georgia Tinplate Trackers’ popular O-gauge layout, along with other railroad-themed fun. There will also be the “Board the General” experience, which is a rare opportunity to take a closer look around the cab of the famous Civil War locomotive in the Great Locomotive Chase, and a chance for a quick photo.
WHEN: July 20, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: The Southern Museum of Civil War and Locomotive History, 2829 Cherokee Street in downtown Kennesaw
COST: Museum admission is free for members; $10 for adults; $8 for seniors, over age 60; $5 for military and university students; $5 for children, ages 3-17; and free for children 2 and under. There is an additional fee of $5 to board The General, including members; and $10 for an iron pour scratch block. Funds go toward the support of the Kennesaw Museum Foundation and the KSU School of Art and Design.
INFO: SouthernMuseum.org.
2) Gordon Lightfoot
WHAT: After more than 50 active years of hit song making and international album sales well into the multi-millions, it is safe to say that esteemed singer-songwriter and musician Gordon Lightfoot resides with some very exclusive company atop the list of all-time greats. Celebrating his 80th birthday, this year is special to Lightfoot. The tour will feature his well-known hits and some deep album cuts.
WHEN: July 22, 8 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $45, $55, $65, $85 and $120, plus applicable fees
INFO: 770-916-2800 or www.cobbenergycentre.com
3) Confederate Soldiers in the American Civil War
WHAT: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will be a lecture/author signing with Mark Hughes on his book, “Confederate Soldiers in the American Civil War.” Hughes will discuss various topics relating to soldier life during the Civil War. He will also discuss the additional topics of African and Native American participants in the war, as well as, the effect the war had on the civilian population.
WHEN: July 21, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw.
INFO: 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit www.nps.gov/kemo.
4) American Legion Post 29 All You Can Eat Breakfast
WHAT: The American Legion Post 29 is hosting an All You Can Eat Breakfast. This event is sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion Post 29 and the proceeds go to support local veterans and community charities. If you are a veteran or a son of a veteran come in and discuss joining the American Legion Post 29 in Marietta.
WHEN: Saturday, July 20, 8 to 11 a.m.
WHERE: American Legion Post 29, 921 Gresham Ave. NE, Marietta,
COST: $8 per person dine in and $9 per plate take out.
INFO: www.post29marietta.org
5) The Red Onion Press Exhibition
WHAT: The Mable House Arts Center will have a free exhibition featuring new works of art from the artists and members of the Red Onion Press collective.
WHEN: July 17-Aug. 28. A closing reception will be Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.
WHERE: The Mable House Arts Center, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton
