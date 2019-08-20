1) Glover Park Concert Series
WHAT: The Glover Park Concert Series, held in Glover Park on Marietta Square, will feature local and regional acts on the last Friday night of the month from April through September. Blankets and lawn chairs may be set up in the park. Personal tables and plastic ground coverings are not permitted in the park. They may be set up on the street after 5:30 p.m. Participants can bring a picnic dinner. Beer and wine are permitted.
WHEN: Friday, Aug. 23, featuring Mo’ Soul Band playing R&B and Motown music.
COST: Free. A limited number of table can be reserved for a fee. Table reservations are taken on a first come basis on the first working day of each month beginning at 8 a.m. There will also be a table decorating contest sponsored by Coldwell Banker-Marietta West Cobb branch. The contest is held prior to each concert with the winner taking home a basket of gifts including tickets to the Studio Movie Grill and goodies from Zaxby’s. Registration is not required. Participation is free. The winner will be announced prior to each concert. To make a table reservation, visit mariettaga.gov/concerts
INFO: 770-794-5601
2) Love & Reggae: An Evening With Beres Hammond & Friends
WHEN: Aug. 23, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Cumberland area, 30339
COST: $49.99, $89.99, $99.99, $114.99, $139.99 and $149.99, plus applicable fees
INFO: 770-916-2800 or www.cobbenergycentre.com
3) Wade Ford Summer Jam concert
WHAT: The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre will have the Wade Ford Summer Jam concert. This is a rain or shine event. The show lineup will be Marion Meadows, Joey Sommerville, Josh Vietti, Tom Browne, Karyn White, Terrance Young, Cherrelle and Chandra Currelley.
WHEN: Aug. 24. Doors open 6 p.m., concert 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road in Mableton
4) Aaron Lewis, State I’m In Tour
WHAT: The Coca-Cola Roxy will have Aaron Lewis, State I’m In Tour. Grammy nominated and multi-platinum artist, Aaron Lewis is set to release his sophomore solo album later this year on Big Machine Label Group’s DOT Records. The former Staind front man first made his country debut in 2011 with certified gold single “Country Boy” followed by the release of his first full length solo album, The Road.
WHEN: Aug. 24, 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area
INFO: cocacolaroxy.com
5) 24-Hour Play Festival
WHAT: Kennesaw State University will have 24-Hour Play Festival, featuring the works of five writers, five directors and 25 actors in 24 hours. Participants can come see the final product of 24 hours of art-making from inception to production. The event is coordinated by Amanda Wansa Morgan.
WHEN: Aug. 24, 8 p.m.
WHERE: KSU’s Stillwell Theater
COST: $5
INFO: arts.kennesaw.edu
