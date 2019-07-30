1) Cobb International Festival
WHAT: Celebrate the uniqueness of our community when Cobb County hosts its inaugural Cobb International Festival. The festival features food, music and art from around the world. There will also be a Kid’s Corner with different kids activities based on different cultures.
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WHERE: Jim R. Miller Park Event Center, 2245 Callaway Rd. SW, Marietta 30008.
COST: Admission to the festival is free but food and some activities require a fee.
INFO: cobbcounty.org
2) Legion Comic Convention
WHAT: Chris Hamer of UrbnPop Studios will present the Legion Comic Convention. The convention will be a gathering pop culture and entertainment elements that cross virtually all genres, including horror, animation, anime, toys, collectibles, card games, video games and fantasy novels. Some of the attractions include DC and Marvel Comics artist Karl Story, who will be signing copies of his published work for free as well as having some original, one of a kind art for sale; Gambit Melendez, Kate Logan and Matthew Jenkins, animators on Aqua Teen Hunger Force; Legion Wargames will have demonstrations of their table top game; a static display of the Mystery Machine from Scooby Doo; Felt Nerdy will perform an all age appropriate “nerdy” puppet show; comic shops and vendors from around the East Coast will have a variety of toys, comics and games for sale; and an auction of donated art, toys and comics from 4 to 5 p.m. to benefit the American Legion Post 160. There will also be food and drink specials.
WHEN: Aug. 3, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: American Legion Post 160, 160 Legion Drive, Smyrna
COST: $5 at the door, free for children age 10 and under. Each child in attendance will receive a free comic book at the door.
INFO: legioncomicconvention.com.
3) Smyrna Summer Concert Series
WHAT: The Smyrna Summer Concert Series will feature three concert dates.
WHEN: Aug. 3 will feature Banks & Shane as part of Smyrna’s annual birthday celebration. The show will be 6 to 10 p.m.
WHERE: The Village Green, 200 Village Green Circle in Smyrna.
COST: Concert table bundles, one for each of the three concerts, are $75 for Smyrna residents, $105 for non-residents. June and July concert tables are $30 per concert for Smyrna residents, $40 for non-residents. The August concert tables are $40 for Smyrna residents, $50 for non-residents.
INFO: Check out the Smyrna Summer Concert Series Facebook page.
4) SiriusXM Jamon presents: Moe. And Blues Traveler with G. Love
WHAT: The Coca-Cola Roxy will have SiriusXM Jamon presents: Moe. And Blues Traveler with G. Love. Formed in 1987, by singer/harmonica player John Popper, guitarist Chan Kinchla, bassist Bobby Sheehan and drummer Brendan Hill, Blues Traveler began as part of a revival of the extended jamming style of ’60s and ’70s groups like the Grateful Dead and Led Zeppelin. Bassist Tad Kinchla and keyboardist Ben Wilson joined the band after the unfortunate death of Sheehan in 1999. The group’s first chart hit, “Run-Around,” became one of the biggest singles in 1995. The band’s music style covers a variety of genres, including blues rock, psychedelic rock, folk rock, soul and Southern rock and are best known among fans for their improvisational live shows. This is an all ages event.
WHEN: Aug. 3, 5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Avenue in the Cumberland area
INFO: cocacolaroxy.com
5) Hardee Guard Battalion
WHAT: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park will have Hardee Guard Battalion. Participants can enjoy a weekend of interactive living history demonstrations at the Park. The program will consist of various infantry and civilian demonstrations. Participants should note that rifled musket firings are loud, especially to those with hearing sensitivity like dogs and children.
WHEN: Aug. 3-4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, 900 Kennesaw Mountain Drive in Kennesaw
INFO: 770-427-4686, ext. 0 or visit nps.gov/kemo
