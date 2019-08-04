SkillsUSA changes lives by building a better workforce across the nation. The organization partners with students, teachers and industry to ensure America has a skilled workforce by providing educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education.
“SkillsUSA is a best kept secret. Unless you’re in the trade you wouldn’t hear about it,” said Marietta resident Bill Leisy, a retired partner of Ernst & Young.
Founded in 1965, over 13 million students have participated in the program since its inception, according to Leisy. Over 400,000 students participate annually at the local, state, regional and national levels.
Throughout the year, a local businessperson mentors a student in a discipline. Individually or as teams, they compete against high school/post secondary schools at a local and state level in over 110 different technical skills like plumbing, construction, electrical, robotics, and computer tech and nontechnical leadership skills like entrepreneurship, public speaking and job interviewing. The state winners advance to the national competition.
“Most of these kids are from small towns. Their parents are trade people themselves. Most will not go on to college. A lot of them will go to junior college or technical college. A lot of them will go right from high school into the trades. There is tons of opportunity for them. College isn’t for everyone,” said Leisy, who became interested in working with SkillsUSA after seeing an interview of Mike Rowe, host of the TV show “Dirty Jobs” and a prominent supporter of the organization.
Leisy has volunteered with SkillsUSA for 2 years as chair of the Entrepreneurship Contest. Other business leaders from Marietta and the metro area including Jay Artzen (Genesis Elevators), Jeff Estep (Cresa Consulting Group), Tom Delbrook (Softvision), Jon Amsler (Atlanta entrepreneur) recently participated with Leisy in judging the SkillsUSA National Competition in Louisville, KY.
According to Leisy’s research, in 2019, 3.6 million students graduated from high school. 1.1 million students did not to college. Of the 7.3 million vacant jobs today, 66% of these jobs do not require a college education.
“If you do the math on that, 66% of the 7.3 million vacant jobs gives you about 4.8 million vacant jobs today that are basically high school or a little bit beyond like junior college. If you divide that by the 1.1 million students coming out of high school that don’t go onto college, that means a graduating high school kid has 5 job openings in the trades,” Leisy said.
“There’s a bulk of kids that don’t need to go to college because of debt and what they want to do in life. They can make a great living in the trades. The gap is in the trades and trying to get these kids,” Leisy said.
SkillsUSA offers new opportunities for students. “It’s so important to get the vocational and trade skills back in the high school especially with the vacant jobs available. The trades are being emphasized and they’re just as important as all other jobs. Just as great for a career opportunity and income opportunity,” Leisy said.
Learn more at skillsusa.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.