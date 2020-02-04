Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta and the producers of “Hello, Dolly!,” the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, have announced that single tickets for the National Tour starring Carolee Carmello are on sale now.
Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, “Hello, Dolly!” is a universally acclaimed smash that follows the story of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to Yonkers, New York, to find a match for the miserly “well-known unmarried half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder.
“Hello, Dolly!” will play at the Fox Theatre from Feb. 11-16, 2020. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Thursday at 7:30 p.m.; Friday at 8 p.m.; Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sunday at 1 and 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org/HelloDolly, calling 1-855-285-8499, or visiting the Fox Theatre Box Office at 660 Peachtree St. NE. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 404-881-2000.
For more information, visit www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.
