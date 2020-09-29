Tommy Nobis was a talented football player, but he was also a man whose service off the field had an impact on the lives of many individuals with disabilities.
When he was approached in 1977 to support a new vocational training and placement program for students with disabilities, Nobis not only lent the strength of his name, but also served on the board of directors for the next 40 years.
Tommy’s wife, Lynn, was also deeply involved and when Tommy’s health began to fail, she took a more active role and joined the Tommy Nobis Center Board of Directors. Carrying on Tommy’s legacy of service after his death in 2017 became a very important and meaningful pursuit.
After seven years of service on the board and a lifetime of dedication to the Marietta-based Tommy Nobis Center, Lynn is now passing the torch to her daughter, Devon Jackoniski, who was recently appointed to the board.
Jackoniski is director of Clinical Affairs for ModusOne Health and a mother of three. She holds a bachelor of Applied Science degree from University of Georgia and a bachelor’s Physician Assistant degree from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine.
Having already served as chair of the Tommy Nobis Center Galaxy of Stars event, Jackoniski will continue in that role again this year.
For more information, please visit http://www.tommynobiscenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.