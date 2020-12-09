The Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, was recently named one of the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In The Nation.
The Tommy Nobis Center has won this award for the Atlanta area every year since 2017, but this is their first national recognition.
This award not only honors organizations as Best and Brightest Companies to Work For, but also celebrates achievement and success in empowering employees’ lives through rich heritage and culture. Organizations are assessed based on categories such as communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention.
For more information, visit www.tommynobiscenter.org or www.thebestandbrightest.com.
