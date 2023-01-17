Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently added Debbie Pike and Randy Hain to their board of directors.
Pike is CEO of Meritage Restaurant Group, a family-owned company, and JG & Company where she provides strategic and branding consulting to CEOs, CMOs and private equity firms. She began her marketing career working with highly respected companies like Procter & Gamble.
Throughout her career, she has made her mark on some of the country’s most well-known restaurant chains. She formerly served as chief marketing officer for Arby's Inc. and president of the Arby's Franchise Association. She has also served on other company and non-profit boards including the Women’s Foodservice Forum, The Center for Family Resources, The Extension, Cobb Executive Women and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Atlanta.
She currently serves as a trustee of the Kennesaw State University Foundation where she is one of the founding members of KSU’s Professional Mentoring Academy and co-chairs the KSU WellStar College of Health & Human Sciences capital campaign committee.
Hain is the founder and president of Serviam Partners and the co-founder of the Leadership Foundry. With a successful 30-plus year career in senior leadership roles, corporate talent and executive search. He is a sought-after executive coach for senior leaders at some of the best-known companies in the U.S. who are seeking candid and expert guidance on how to identify and overcome obstacles to their success or develop new leadership skills. He is an active community leader and currently serves on the board of Growing Leaders and the Advisory Board for the Brock School of Business at Samford University.
He is the award-winning author of nine books including the brand new Upon Reflection: Helpful Insights and Timeless Lessons for the Busy Professional; Essential Wisdom for Leaders of Every Generation; and Special Children, Blessed Fathers: Encouragement for Fathers of Children with Special Needs. He is also a longtime advocate for elevating autism awareness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.