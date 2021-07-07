Marietta-based Tommy Nobis Center, a nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, recently added Betsi Barrett and Kevin Ostwald to their board of directors.
As a partner in the tax department of Bennett Thrasher, an Atlanta-based accounting firm, Barrett provides credits and incentives tax consulting services to large and middle market taxpayers. She specializes in research and development tax credits, cost segregation and other federal/state credits and incentives. She has over 15 years of public accounting and industry experience and is an IRS Enrolled Agent.
She previously held positions at Grant Thornton and McGladrey and Cherry Bekaert. She also serves on the Advisory Board for the School of Accountancy at Kennesaw State University.
Ostwald is an executive with a focus on innovation who has held a number of senior management positions in healthcare over the last 20 years. He is currently the president of Amoena, a global leader in women’s healthcare. Prior to that, he spent 10 years as a director at Hanger Orthopedic, where he oversaw the Podiatry business unit.
For more information, visit https://www.tommynobiscenter.org.
