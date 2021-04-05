Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, will hold its 23rd annual Galaxy of Stars event online on April 23 from noon to 1 p.m.
This year’s event theme is “Stars Among Us.” It will be a time of celebrating the success of Tommy Nobis Center participants and honoring the community champions who empower people with disabilities.
The Lifetime Achievement Award Winner is Dr. Ike Reighard, president/CEO of MUST Ministries and senior pastor of Piedmont Church; Family Member Advocate Award Winner is Lucy Cusick, executive director Emeritus of FOCUS + Fragile Kids; Community Champion Award Winner is Jay Cunningham, owner/president of Superior Plumbing Services Inc.; and Tommy Nobis Rising Star Award Winner is former program participant Destiny Adamson.
The event is sponsored by Cobb EMC Community Foundation, WSB-TV, Wellstar Health System and the Atlanta Falcons. This year’s Galaxy Committee Chair is Tommy Nobis Center board member and daughter of Tommy and Lynn Nobis, Devon Jackoniski.
Even during a pandemic, Tommy Nobis Center has continued to serve the most vulnerable among us. Funds raised through this event directly support programs and services for youth and adults with disabilities. Community members can participate by donating to the event directly online or via mail, during the virtual event, or through the online silent auction that will run from April 21-26.
To learn more, visit https://avlaunch.me/tnc.
Since 1977, Tommy Nobis Center has helped more than 25,000 individuals find independence and workplace success by empowering people through employment. It envisions supportive communities where people with disabilities are afforded the opportunity to work.
For more information, visit http://www.tommynobiscenter.org.
