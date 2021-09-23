Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, was recently named a Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation for the second consecutive year.
This award honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.
Out of the 1,500 companies that submitted nominations for the summer 2021 Best and Brightest national award, only 184 were named to the prestigious Best and Brightest list, putting Tommy Nobis Center in the top 12% percent of all companies nominated.
For more information, visit https://tommynobiscenter.org or www.thebestandbrightest.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.