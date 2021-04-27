The Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, hosted its 23rd annual Galaxy of Stars event virtually on April 23 and raised over $235,000 – more than any other previously held Galaxy of Stars event.
The event brought together corporate leaders, community supporters and friends to honor the impact of the Center’s programs, celebrate its participants and raise much needed funds to support ongoing operations.
This year's Galaxy of Stars theme was Stars Among Us. The Master of Ceremonies was WSB-TV’s Action News Anchor Justin Farmer, who kicked off the event followed by a welcome from several TNC Stars. The program featured Stars Among Us - TNC program participants who have achieved career success.
TNC presented four awards to recognize the hard work and dedication of outstanding individuals who have contributed greatly to building inclusive communities where employment success is possible.
The Tommy Nobis Rising Star Award went to Destiny Adamson, a program participant who with the support of TNC landed her first job. In her acceptance speech, she told of her journey to employment and what it means to her to have a job. She is also a student at Chattahoochee Tech pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice. Adamson concluded the program by reciting her original poem, The Legendary Dreamer.
The Community Champion Award went to Jay Cunningham, owner and president of Superior Plumbing, who in addition to being a successful businessman for over 30 years has given back to the community in countless ways through his dedication to many endeavors and causes. For the past eight years, he has administered the Superior Plumbing KIDS Club with a membership of over 300 special needs students who are given the opportunity to attend all types of fun events.
The Family Member Advocate Award went to Lucy Cusick who not only provided fierce advocacy for her own son, Josh, but also provided support to thousands of families during her 25 years as executive director of FOCUS + Fragile Kids. Josh, who was born with Cerebral Palsy, lives independently and works part-time at a company that installs wheelchair lifts in vans, joined his mother as she accepted the award.
The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Dr. Ike Reighard, president & CEO of MUST Ministries and senior pastor of Piedmont Church. For almost five decades, he has brought insight, inspiration and humor to countless people as pastor, teacher, corporate executive, nonprofit leader, author and motivational speaker. The organizations Ike leads are known for tangibly meeting the most pressing needs of the most vulnerable among us.
The event was sponsored by Cobb EMC Community Foundation, WSB-TV, Wellstar Health System and the Atlanta Falcons. A recording of the event can be viewed at https://www.avlaunch.me/tnc.
Since 1977, Tommy Nobis Center has helped more than 25,000 individuals find independence and workplace success by empowering people through employment. It envisions supportive communities where people with disabilities are afforded the opportunity to work.
For more information, visit http://www.tommynobiscenter.org.
