Cobb County residents looking to enter the workforce, sharpen interviewing skills or begin new professional journeys are invited to free in-person employment workshops hosted by the Tommy Nobis Center.
Adults ages 18 and older are welcome from 11 a.m. to noon every Tuesday through Sept. 28 at the Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street in Marietta. Topics will include interview preparation and practice, professionalism and etiquette in the post COVID-19 workplace and media use and technology rules in the workplace.
To register, contact Yovani Stephens at 770-427-9000 or yovani.stephens@tommynobiscenter.org.
