The Tommy Nobis Center, a Marietta-based nonprofit that helps individuals with disabilities enter or return to employment, was named one of the 2021 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For In Atlanta by the National Association for Business Resources.
This marks the fifth consecutive year that the Center has won this award, which honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in their human resource practices and employee enrichment.
Winners are selected from among the nominated companies based on various categories including communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition and retention. According to the NABR, only companies that distinguish themselves as having the most innovative and thoughtful human resources approach are selected.
For more information, visit https://thebestandbrightest.com/events/atlantas-2020-best-and-brightest-companies-to-work-for/winners or https://tommynobiscenter.org.
