The Tommy Nobis Center and Cobb County Public Library will be hosting a virtual job readiness workshop series starting Tuesday at 11 a.m.
The Job Readiness Series is a three-week, no-cost workshop that focuses on Career Counseling, Vocational Training and Job Readiness for people with disabilities. Funded in part by the Grow with Google grant program and presented by the Tommy Nobis Center, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping people with disabilities find meaningful employment, participants will have the opportunity to receive certification in Virtual Customer Service through BenchmarkPortal. Participants will also receive job placement assistance.
The other two Job Readiness sessions are scheduled for Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 from 11 a.m. to noon.
To qualify for this program, participants must be adults age 18 and up and a resident of Cobb County. Although the intended audience for this program is people with disabilities, this training is open to all Cobb residents.
Free registration is required. Anyone without computer or internet access should contact Renaté Elliott at 770-528-2677 or elliottre@cobbcat.org or visit https://bit.ly/JobReadinessSeries.
