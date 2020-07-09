Marietta-based Tommy Nobis Center will hold their annual silent auction online starting Friday at 9 a.m. and running through July 17 at 5 p.m.
A wide range of items will be available for bid including an Atlanta Braves package, a State Farm Arena experience package, a Dan Reeves autographed football, a New York Prime Steak House four-course dinner and wine pairing, a one-year membership to the High Museum of Art and Chick-fil-A for a year. Items may be previewed in advance and accessed for bidding at www.tnc20.givesmart.com.
A Facebook Live stream at https://www.facebook.com/TommyNobisCenter/ on July 17 at 4:30 p.m. hosted by Tommy Nobis Center program participants will feature interactive mission stories, a live bidding competition on high-demand items, and recognition of donors and bidders who participate in the auction.
Funds raised through the auction directly support the non-profit's programs and services for youth and adults with disabilities.
For more information, visit http://www.tommynobiscenter.org.
