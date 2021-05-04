The Marietta Museum of History announced a new hands-on tombstone cleaning program to be held at the Marietta City Cemetery, 420 West Atlanta Street in Marietta.
Established in the early 1830s, the Marietta City Cemetery is the final resting place of many of Marietta and Cobb County citizens. The tombstones in the cemetery are artifacts and are often the only record of the person’s life, but many of these need to be cleaned.
These hands-on workshops will help teach others the proper tools, products and techniques to use to clean a tombstone, while doing no harm to the stone or the landscape.
The workshops will be offered on May 8, 15 and 22 from 10 a.m. to noon, weather permitting. Tickets are $25 per person and each workshop is limited to 10 people. Along with the hands-on workshop, attendees will also get a tour and history of the cemetery. If needed a rain date will be May 9, 16 and 23.
Tickets can be purchased through the Museum’s online store at www.MariettaHistory.org.
