While masks, gloves and hand sanitizer have become part of the daily routine as a result of COVID-19, the same level of concern should be applied to sun safety. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, one in five Americans will develop skin cancer by the age of 70.
For this reason, protecting yourself against sun exposure is crucial to preventing or slowing consequences caused by the sun’s harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. Other conditions caused by skin damage and sun exposure can include age spots, discoloration and dehydration.
When venturing outdoors in any capacity, especially during the summer months, the following tips are key for protecting your skin and overall health.
Block it out. Wear clothing that covers your skin, find shade and use a broad brimmed hat and sunglasses any time you are outside. Using sunblock with SPF 30 or higher every day, on body parts not covered by clothing, is better than not using it, but sunscreen is not nearly as effective at reducing the sun damage, as shade or clothing. All clothing blocks out some UV rays, but certain UV protective fabrics may work even better.
Stay vigilant regardless of the season or activity. Sun exposure is not exclusive to activities we associate with outdoor time, including being at the pool or beach. It’s important to remember sun damage can occur when it’s cloudy, and outside of the summer months.
Check your shadow. If you are not sure if it is a good time to sit outside, use the shadow rule. If your shadow is shorter than you are, it means the sun’s harmful rays are at their strongest — and it is best to head for shade.
Prepare to hydrate. According to the American Heart Association, if your body alerts you to drink water, you are already dehydrated. Conditions such as warm weather, exercise and clothing play a role in the level at which you should hydrate. If you plan to be out in the sun, be sure to hydrate before, during and after, whether you are exercising or not.
More protection, more glow. The sun’s UV light is responsible for more than 90 percent of the visible signs of aging, according to The Skin Cancer Foundation. Harmful rays can also be found in High Energy Visible Light (HEV) such as the light from a microwave. A good rule of thumb is to keep in mind that if your eyes can feel the effects of light, your skin is too.
There’s no such thing as a “safe tan.” According to the Centers for Disease Control, damage to the skin can be caused in as little as 15 minutes. The CDC warns against the common belief that a base tan protects from future sunburn and states that such discoloration is an early sign of skin damage. Sun protective clothing and broad brimmed hats should always be worn during peak hours of sun, which is between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Additionally, on areas not covered by clothing, sunblock with SPF 30 or higher should still be applied every two hours at minimum when spending time outdoors, especially when swimming or sweating. In addition, tanning salons and excessive outdoor tanning can cause severe skin damage and have long-term effects on one’s overall health.
Healthy, glowing skin is achievable by staying watchful and working with an expert to determine what care is best for your skin type. If you think you may be suffering from sun damage or if you notice early signs of aging and discoloration, contact a dermatologist. Proper skincare is an investment, and you should not wait to protect yourself.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.