The Tiny Stitches Workshop will be March 16 at 9:30 a.m. to noon at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Room 206, 1770 Johnson Ferry Road in Marietta.
Participants can join fellow crafters to make garments and bedding for disadvantaged newborns. All materials, patterns and instructions are provided. After instructions, participants can also create items from home.
The workshop will meet the third Thursday of each month at the church.
For more information, contact Linda Hargis at 770-992-7354, lehargis@bellsouth.net or visit www.tinystitches.org.
