Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has announced that "The Band's Visit," one of the most Tony Award-winning musicals in Broadway history, will be coming to Atlanta from Jan. 21-26.
"The Band's Visit" will play at the Fox Theatre in Atlanta from January 21-26, 2020. The performance schedule is as follows: Tuesday through Thursday: 7:30 p.m.; Friday: 8 p.m.; Saturday: 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sunday: 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.
After a mix-up at the border, an Egyptian Police Band is sent to a remote village in the middle of the Israeli desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways. "The Band's Visit" celebrates the deeply human ways music, longing and laughter can connect us all.
Award-winning Israeli film actor Sasson Gabay will reprise the role of “Tewfiq,” the role he created in the 2007 film of The Band’s Visit and most recently played on Broadway. Joining him for the tour is critically acclaimed actress Janet Dacal in the role of “Dina.”
Tickets are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org/TheBandsVisit, by calling 1-855-285-8499, or by visiting the Fox Theatre Box Office (660 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, 30308). Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 404-881-2000.
For more information, visit TheBandsVisitMusical.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.