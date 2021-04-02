Cobb PARKS offers a variety of summer camps in arts, recreation programs, tennis, nature camps, golf and gymnastics.
Registration is in process for most summer camp programs.
For summer camps at the Recreation Centers, registration begins April 12 at noon. The Hyde Nature Camp registration begins April 5 at 8 a.m. For golf and tennis camps, registration is in progress at most facilities.
This year, camps will limit numbers due to COVID-19 protocols. Register at https://bit.ly/3fw2KDM.
